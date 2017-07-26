IN THE KITCHEN with Greatest Grains: A solution to your breakfast crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - We've all been there. You're running around, trying to get to work or school on time, and there's no time to make breakfast. Here's a great recipe that will get you going... on the go!

On Wednesday, July 26th, Owner Julie Martens and Max Mayfield appeared on Good Morning Quad Cities to demonstrate how to make Peanut Butter Banana Breakfast Bars. The recipe features Greatest Grains' new grocery store line, called CADIA. It's a value-priced line of kitchen staples, such as peanut butter, maple syrup, and almond milk:

Peanut Butter Banana Breakfast Bars