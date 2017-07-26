IN THE KITCHEN with Greatest Grains: A solution to your breakfast crisis

DAVENPORT - We've all been there. You're running around, trying to get to work or school on time, and there's no time to make breakfast. Here's a great recipe that will get you going... on the go!
On Wednesday, July 26th, Owner Julie Martens and Max Mayfield appeared on Good Morning Quad Cities to demonstrate how to make Peanut Butter Banana Breakfast Bars. The recipe features Greatest Grains' new grocery store line, called CADIA. It's a value-priced line of kitchen staples, such as peanut butter, maple syrup, and almond milk:
Peanut Butter Banana Breakfast Bars
Ingredients:
1 3/4 cups quick cooking oats, can use gf oats
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3 whole bananas, over ripe & mashed
1/2 cup CADIA creamy peanut butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup CADIA Grade A maple syrup
1 whole large egg, beaten
3/4 cup CADIA vanilla almond milk, unsweetened
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9x9” square baking pan and set aside.
2. For Vegan Version: Mix 1 TBS ground chia seeds with 2 ½ TBS hot water. Set aside.
3. In a small bowl mix together the quick cooking oats, baking powder, sea salt and ground cinnamon. Set aside.
4. In a large bowl mix mashed banana and CADIA peanut butter together until combined.
5. Add in the vanilla extract, CADIA maple syrup and chia seed mixture or egg. Mix until combined.
6. Add the CADIA almond milk and stir until batter is equally combined.
7. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix thoroughly.
8. Pour the mixture into a lightly greased 9x9” baking pan.
9. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Or until the top slightly springs back when touched and the edges are just barely brown!
10. Melt some extra CADIA peanut butter and drizzle on top!
11. Cut into squares and enjoy!
12. Store in refrigerator, reheat in microwave or enjoy cold!
For more recipes from Greatest Grains, click here.