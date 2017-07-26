Heritage Canyon in Fulton, Illinois still stuck in the mud after last week’s storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FULTON, Illinois-- Caretaker Wayne Miller says rain is the last thing Heritage Canyon needs in Fulton.

The historic site is still dealing with at least a foot of mud left behind by last week's storm.

Miller says the problem started just behind the canyon wall, around an old pond.

"It came up so quickly that ......it cut a gully down into the canyon which drained the pond and the rain water," says Miller.

Right now Miller is working with the city to build a barrier between the pond and the Canyon's edge. He's confident that will be enough to hold the at least three inches of rain expected in the area Wednesday, July 26.

Until the water continues to recede, and the mud dries out the city will keep Heritage Canyon closed until further notice.

The city will be looking for volunteers to help them with the clean up.