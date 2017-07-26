× Governor Rauner signs lawmaker cost freeze into law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a measure that will halt increases of lawmaker cost-of-living pay adjustments, mileage reimbursement and other costs.

The Republican signed the plan into law Wednesday at the Capitol at the start of a special session, calling it an important step for taxpayers. The measure received wide and bipartisan support.

Rauner called lawmakers to Springfield starting Wednesday in an attempt to resolve a school funding fight. He told reporters at the bill signing that he justifies the cost of a special session because “children come first.”

Special session costs can run approximately $48,000 for a single day. The new law keeps that rate the same. It’ll freeze legislator per diem at $111, instead of jumping to $142. It’ll also keep mileage reimbursement at 39 cents per mile, instead of about 54 cents