Drenching rainfall expected in spots this evening

Scattered drenching thunderstorms will be the focus of attention this evening, where one or two of these storms could produce a quick 1 to 3 inches. It still appears that areas more south of the I80 corridor has the best chance for those amounts. Naturally, we’ll need to keep an extra watch on the river and tributaries downstream. The bottom line, the farther the main rainfall axis the better. In addition, some wind gusts could be possible but under severe limits.

By Thursday morning, any leftover showers will end before sunrise allowing skies to slowly improve later that day. Temperatures will slowly drop as well with highs in the lower 80s.

Its gets even better weather wise and just in time for the BIX Weekend. Sunshine with highs around 80 and low humidity! In fact, for runners that Saturday morning temperatures will be in the 60s for most of the race! That’s decent running weather for this time of year.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

