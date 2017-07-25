These are the NW Illinois counties getting flood support from the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several counties in northwestern Illinois have been included in a disaster proclamation because of flooding.

Carroll, Henry, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Rock Island, and Whiteside Counties were included in the proclamation. Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner announced the list Monday, July 24th while visiting Milan.

These areas are along the Rock and Pecatonica Rivers, which are expected to flood either close to, or surpassing record levels.

"We’re working closely with officials in these counties to determine their needs and quickly deploy flood fighting resources,” Gov. Rauner said. “This proclamation will ensure that we can continue to provide whatever assistance is needed to protect residents and critical infrastructure.”

The State of Illinois has given out 175,000 sandbags in northwestern Illinois. There are 500,000 more waiting in the wings for areas that need them.

Senator and member of the Moline Fire Department, Neil Anderson, said this disaster proclamation was important " not only to help affected communities battle rising waters, but also to recover after the floods recede.”