× One arrested, one wanted in connection to Dixon hardware store thefts

DIXON, Ill. — Police have arrested one theft suspect and issued a warrant for a second who they say attempted to steal from the same hardware store twice in the past two weeks.

Police were called to Ace Hardware on North Galena Avenue on Monday, July 24, when store employees recognized a man they say was one of two that rented a pair of belt sanders, with a combined value of $5,490, on July 12 and never returned them. Store employees called police when one of the suspects came into the store attempting to rent more equipment.

When officers arrived and ran the plate of the suspect’s vehicle, it came back as stolen from Omaha, Nebraska. As officers approached the suspect, he fled on foot across the parking lot and into an alley where he was apprehended. Arrested was Orlando Gates, 36, of Chicago. He faces charges of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, felony theft and resisting arrest.

A warrant has been issued for a second suspect, Andrew Thomas, 24, also of Chicago.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to call the Dixon Police Department at (815) 288-4411 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 228-4488.