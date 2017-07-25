More life vests appear on dock where dad drowned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - When Olivia Ray donated life jackets for public use on a dock along the Mississippi River, some figured the good deed would not last long.

"Some people thought they might be stolen," said Ray on Tuesday.

But six weeks after she constructed a wooden stand and bought four new life vests, there is a pleasant surprise.

Sixteen more life jackets are now crammed on the hand-made rack on the dock where a Galesburg father died in June after he jumped into the river to save his drowning son.

Ray doesn't know who added the extra life vests.

"It's just the sweetest thing that people care. It's amazing to me, it makes me really happy", said Ray, a University of Iowa student from Moline.

The additional life jackets appear to be used, and are marked 'Please return to rack. Help save a life', the same wording used by Ray on the original donations.

It's unclear if anyone fishing on any of the nearby docks have used the vests yet.

But, Ray is encouraged by the growing surplus on her simple but practical creation. She says she may build another before she leaves for school. And hopes the idea continues to grow.

"We can work as a community. This is the whole idea behind it. if we could get other people to start adding, along the riverfront. It would be awesome."