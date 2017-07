MOLINE — The traffic pattern on John Deere Road is shifting as part of the ongoing construction.

Starting Wednesday, July 26th, the entrance to 38th Street, south of John Deere Road, will be closed for three weeks.  This closure will restrict access for drivers heading eastbound.

In order to get to the Rock River Plaza, drivers will have to use 41st Street.

After the three weeks of work, the 38th Street entrance will be reopened from John Deere Road.