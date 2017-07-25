Area rivers are cresting – view flood warnings here

Jo Daviess County: List of roads closed due to flooding

Posted 7:52 am, July 25, 2017

Outdoor Sign Stating Flooded Road

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office compiled this list of roads that are impassable because of flooding.

  • E. Morseville Road, just west of S. Blair Hill Rd
  • Apple Canyon State Park
  • N. Carr Road at the train tunnel
  • N. Culvert Road at the tunnel
  • E. Townsend Road west of N. Union Road
  • E. Upmann Road – bridge out
  • S. Apple River Road north and south of E. Fairview Road – bridges out
  • E. Schapville Road at Mill Creek – bridge out
  • E. Greenvale Road east of N. Tiger Whip Road – bridge out