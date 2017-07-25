Jo Daviess County: List of roads closed due to flooding
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office compiled this list of roads that are impassable because of flooding.
- E. Morseville Road, just west of S. Blair Hill Rd
- Apple Canyon State Park
- N. Carr Road at the train tunnel
- N. Culvert Road at the tunnel
- E. Townsend Road west of N. Union Road
- E. Upmann Road – bridge out
- S. Apple River Road north and south of E. Fairview Road – bridges out
- E. Schapville Road at Mill Creek – bridge out
- E. Greenvale Road east of N. Tiger Whip Road – bridge out