Foods you should consider throwing on the grill

It's National Grilling Month - makes sense, right? Here are some unique items to grill to capitalize on that summer flavor.

Corn, avocado, watermelon, pineapple, and mushrooms.

Grilled Portabella Caps Stuffed with Herb Cheese

4 caps portabella mushrooms

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

1 cup baby spinach, chopped

1/2 cup spreadable reduced fat herb cheese

1/3 cup buttery crackers, crushed

Heat grill to medium heat. Brush both sides of mushrooms with oil. Mix tomatoes and spinach with the herb cheese. Spread the gill side of each mushroom with 2 tablespoons of herb cheese mixture. Sprinkle each mushroom with buttery cracker crumbs. Place mushrooms, gill side up, on grill for 13 minutes, or until tender.