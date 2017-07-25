× Drenching thunderstorms still on track in the forecast

A real nice summer day it turned out to be as afternoon highs reached around the lower 80s. As we swing those light winds out of the south overnight, temperatures will slowly start inching up allowing overnight lows to drop in the upper 60s.

Wednesday is still expected to be the hottest and most humid day of the week. Temperatures will top the 90 degree mark with increasing humidity as well. This will also lead to our next round of showers and thunderstorms which is expected to develop that evening. Unfortunately, these storms will not only have the potential to become severe with strong wind gusts in spots but heavy rainfall is likely, too. Naturally, we’ll need to see where these storms track as it could lead to additional crests for some rivers this weekend.

The last of the raindrops end that Thursday morning before skies slowly improve later that day. In fact, a sunny stretch of weather will take over heading into the BIX weekend with some very comfortable temperatures.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

