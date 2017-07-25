× Davenport places fire chief on administrative leave

DAVENPORT – Fire Chief Lynn Washburn has been placed on administrative leave, but city officials are not saying why.

In a three-sentence press release sent out late Tuesday afternoon – several hours after The Quad City Times first broke the story – the city’s communications office confirmed the change in leadership.

The entire release follows:

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch did not return calls seeking comment.

City Administrator Corri Spiegel did not return calls seeking comment.

There is no record of an ongoing investigation of Washburn.

Washburn, the former chief of the Rockford Fire Department, was hired in 2011. She was the first Davenport fire chief appointed from outside the department.