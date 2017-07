Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- All four lanes of Brady Street are expected to reopen on Tuesday, July 25th, just in time for the Bix races.

Resurfacing work on the two far-right lanes between River Drive and 7th Street started in mid-July. The roadway will reopen for the races, but will close down again for some finishing touches, like raising manholes and painting lanes.

City leaders expect the full project to be completed by mid-August.