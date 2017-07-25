× Alternating Currents Festival announces 23 additions to lineup

DAVENPORT — The Alternating Currents Festival has announced the second wave of it’s 2017 lineup.

Festival-goers can catch national and regional bands including Cory Chisel, Adriel Denae, Pet Symmetry, Mutts, The Dawn, Alyx Rush, The Boogers, and Legend.

New film screenings, courtesy of Brink Vision and Oscilloscope, will feature 45RPM, Don’t Look in the Basement, Fuzz: the Sound of the Revolutionized World, Beautiful Losers, Catch Me Daddy, and La Cuidad.

Comedian additions include Elijah Holbrook, AJ Grill, Carly Malison, Mitch Banks, Spencer Loucks, Dan Umthun, Carter Deems, Mike Berg, and Perry Hardee.

Local artist Shy Brewer, who has been featured around the Quad Cities for his live paintings, has also been added to the bill.

You can find more information, bios, and event descriptions here.