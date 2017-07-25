2017 Bix 7 and street fest weekend closures

DAVENPORT — As residents of the Quad Cities and surrounding areas prepare to run or watch this weekend’s Bix 7, city crews are preparing for the race’s accompanying road closures.

The first closures will begin this Thursday, July 27, at 10:00 a.m.

The “No Parking” rule for the streets closed will begin four hours before the official closure unless otherwise noted.

You can find maps of all street closures, the race route, and the Citibus route detours during the event in the gallery below.

Beginning on Friday, July 28, at 11:00 p.m. and lasting until Saturday, July 29, at noon, there will be no parking along the race route. Any vehicle parked along the route will be towed.

