× We need YOUR questions for Chef Brad Scott at Scott Community College

Bettendorf – You can train to become a Chef and Cook right here in the Quad Cities without leaving the area.

Scott Community College offers classes inside its state-of-the-art culinary lab and new this year, Muscatine Community College will hold classes in its newly-renovated kitchen area at the former Button Factory restaurant in downtown Muscatine.

This Thursday, July 27th, Good Morning Quad Cities is going to learn more about these programs by having “Breakfast With…” Chef Brad Scott, Director of Culinary Arts. If you have a question or a comment for him, fill out the form below:

This “Breakfast With…” comes on the heels of our conversation with Illinois State Senator Neil Anderson at Country Style in East Moline and a delivery of scones and coffee from Java Lab in Moline as we visited with the volunteers of the John Deere Classic.

To see all our “Breakfast With…” discussions, click here.