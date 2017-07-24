× Staying dry for a little bit longer

Certainly has been a refreshing day out there and a nice break from last week’s oppressive heat and humidity. Broken cloudiness we’ve been experiencing through most of the day will give way to fair skies overnight as lows will drop around the upper 50s. Finally, a nice sleeping night.

More sunshine Tuesday will result in a nice summer day with highs in the lower 80s.

Winds will slowly be swinging out of the south again allowing temperatures and humidity to inch up even more come Wednesday. This will not only be the warmest and most humid day of the week but it will also lead to showers and thunderstorms later that day. The main threat with these storms will be heavy rainfall and a strong wind gust.

Any showers on Thursday will dry out that morning followed by some great looking summer weather for the rest of the work week and the upcoming weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here