Rising river forces Channel Cat to change route
MOLINE — Minor flooding on the Mississippi River has forced the operators of the Channel Cat to make some changes to the water taxi’s route.
- The John Deere Commons dock is closed until further notice.
- The Channel Cat route will stop at RiverBend Commons, Isle of Capri, Village of East Davenport, returning directly back to RiverBend Common.
- The Channel Cat will maintain the current time schedule at the above mentioned docks.
You can see updated info on the Channel Cat at www.MetroQC.com/channelcat