× Rising river forces Channel Cat to change route

MOLINE — Minor flooding on the Mississippi River has forced the operators of the Channel Cat to make some changes to the water taxi’s route.

The John Deere Commons dock is closed until further notice.

The Channel Cat route will stop at RiverBend Commons, Isle of Capri, Village of East Davenport, returning directly back to RiverBend Common.

The Channel Cat will maintain the current time schedule at the above mentioned docks.

You can see updated info on the Channel Cat at www.MetroQC.com/channelcat