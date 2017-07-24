Body of dog burned, dumped discovered in Davenport

DAVENPORT — A post, regarding a dog that was burned and dumped last week in Davenport, is making it’s way around social media in hopes of finding the pet’s owner.

According to the Davenport Police Department, officers responded to reports of a deceased dog in the area of Miller Ave. and South Concord Ave. around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19.

The dog’s body was discovered by Public Works employees.

Police and Animal Control officers determined that the dog, who had been partially burned and dumped had no identifying factors, such as licensing tags, animal ID chip, etc., so the potential owner could not be located.

Officers believe the dog was a Rottweiler.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Davenport Police at (563) 326-6125.