“Let’s not play political games,” News 8 one-on-one interview with Governor Rauner

MOLINE - Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner sits down with News 8 for a one-on-one interview to talk about education funding and the new deadline lawmakers face.

Next week students in the Rock Island/Milan School District will head back to school. However, the funding to keep those students in class for the whole school year is being kept hostage by the political game going on in Springfield.

Governor Rauner is waiting for an education bill that lawmakers passed, but not yet sent to the governor for his signature. Lawmakers haven't sent it him because the governor has already said he will take a portion of it out.

News 8 asked the governor, "Are you going to amendatory veto it no matter even if it means schools will not receive that state payment?"

"Yes, I`ve been clear we need to amendatory veto that bill," said Rauner.

Republicans object to provisions in the bill they say bails out Chicago's pension system.

"I want to help Chicago with their pensions, want to reform their pensions so they're more affordable but that`s its own issue that should be separate," said Rauner.

Governor Rauner says he'll take that money and put it towards school districts statewide.

"Moline schools would get $900,000 more a year. Rock Island schools would get over a million dollars more a year," said Rauner.

When asked wouldn't it be better to sign a bill than no bill at all, Governor Rauner said this, "No that`s what speaker Madigan has done to the last four decades, that`s the reason our state is broken."

The Governor has given lawmakers the end of the month or else.

"They should come with me to Springfield on Wednesday. We all meet together, the whole general assembly, let's negotiate through and get it done," said Rauner.

News 8 asked Governor Rauner what he would do if lawmakers don't send a bill to his desk by July 31st, but he didn't give any specific plans other than sending lawmakers back to Springfield.