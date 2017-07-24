× Information sought on missing Galena-area woman

GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information about a missing person last seen on July 21 near her residence in rural Galena.

Amanda R. Duhack, 38, was last seen leaving her home in a blue Chevrolet Uplander minivan the morning of July 21.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5’3″ with brown hair, blue eyes and wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s department at (815) 777-2141 or Dubuque/Jo Daviess Crime Stoppers at (800) 747-0117.