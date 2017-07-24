News anchors have moment of silence for a housecat

While there's a lot of important news on Good Morning Quad Cities, we felt it right to give a moment of silence to the only mayor-cat we've ever heard of.

"Stubbs the cat" died Saturday at the age of 20. He was elected honorary mayor of Talkeetna, Alaska in 1997 because viable human candidates were hard to find. The cat spent much of his "mayoral" tenure hanging out at his owner's local store, where he became a major tourist attraction. He also made a number of TV appearances.