Driver killed in I-74 crash north of Galesburg

ONTARIO, Illinois — A driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 over the weekend.

The driver was north of Galesburg, heading eastbound on I-74 when the crash happened around 12:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Illinois State Police.

Officials said the driver, in a 2007 black Dodge Ram pickup, had left the roadway, rolled, and hit a tree near Mile Post 40.

“The driver died of the injuries sustained,” read the statement.

One lane was closed for about two hours.