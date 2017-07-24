× Body of missing truck driver found in Wapsipinicon River

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — The body of a truck driver who crashed into the Wapsipinicon River near Independence in eastern Iowa has been found.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the body of Michael Wallace was found in the river over the weekend. The 58-year-old was a resident of Hazelcrest, Illinois.

Wallace’s delivery truck was found by kayakers Friday morning. It was mostly submerged with no sign of the driver. Authorities said it was not clear what caused the crash.

The Iowa State Patrol is still investigating the circumstances of the crash.