Blue Grass Police Department calls out vandal on Facebook

BLUE GRASS, Iowa — “Apparently we have a vandal on our hands… And apparently this person has never faced the wrath of Sergeant Jahns, the Blue Grass Police Department and all of you.”

That’s what a post on the Blue Grass Police Department’s Facebook page said on Sunday evening, July 23rd.

The vandalism the post is referring to is the “Paul R. Barnes” street sign that was painted over. That street sign is on the same pole with E. Mayne Street and E. Telegraph Road.

In the lengthy post, the vandal was challenged to “speak up about the things you disagree with at a council meeting” and to admit what they did.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police department at 563-381-1485.