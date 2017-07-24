× American Red Cross opens East Moline shelter for flood victims

MOLINE — Residents who have been displaced due to the flooding and are in need of a place to stay are encouraged to go to an emergency shelter opened by the American Red Cross in East Moline, Ill.

The shelter is located in the East Moline School District Administration Building at 3451 Morton Drive.

If residents have the time to safely gather any items, they are asked to bring bedding, clothing, medications, and a favorite toy for any children.

The American Red Cross offers the following advice for flood safety:

Download the free Red Cross Emergency App to have safety information available on your mobile device.

The Emergency App features emergency weather alerts to help keep the user safe, and provides information about what to do in case of floods and other emergencies.

Red Cross apps are available in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

People living in areas threatened by flooding should keep informed about weather conditions and listen to the advice of local officials.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly if necessary.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe to do so.

Head for higher ground and stay there.

Stay away from floodwaters. If you come upon a flowing stream where water is above your ankles, stop, turn around and go another way.

Turn around, don’t drown. If driving, turn around and go another way. If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water.

Keep children out of the water.

Be especially cautious at night when it’s harder to see flood danger.

If you are displaced by river flooding or flash flooding, return home only when officials say it is safe to do so and follow these safety steps: