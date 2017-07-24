American Red Cross opens East Moline shelter for flood victims
MOLINE — Residents who have been displaced due to the flooding and are in need of a place to stay are encouraged to go to an emergency shelter opened by the American Red Cross in East Moline, Ill.
The shelter is located in the East Moline School District Administration Building at 3451 Morton Drive.
If residents have the time to safely gather any items, they are asked to bring bedding, clothing, medications, and a favorite toy for any children.
The American Red Cross offers the following advice for flood safety:
Download the free Red Cross Emergency App to have safety information available on your mobile device.
- The Emergency App features emergency weather alerts to help keep the user safe, and provides information about what to do in case of floods and other emergencies.
- Red Cross apps are available in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.
People living in areas threatened by flooding should keep informed about weather conditions and listen to the advice of local officials.
- If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly if necessary.
- Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe to do so.
- Head for higher ground and stay there.
- Stay away from floodwaters. If you come upon a flowing stream where water is above your ankles, stop, turn around and go another way.
- Turn around, don’t drown. If driving, turn around and go another way. If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water.
- Keep children out of the water.
- Be especially cautious at night when it’s harder to see flood danger.
If you are displaced by river flooding or flash flooding, return home only when officials say it is safe to do so and follow these safety steps:
- Before entering your home, look outside for loose power lines, damaged gas lines, foundation cracks or other damage.
- Parts of your home may be collapsed or damaged. Approach entrances carefully. See if porch roofs and overhangs have all their supports.
- Watch out for wild animals, especially poisonous snakes that may have come into your home with the floodwater.
- If you smell natural or propane gas or hear a hissing noise, leave immediately and call the fire department.
- If power lines are down outside your home, do not step in puddles or standing water.
- Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwater.
- Materials such as cleaning products, paint, batteries, contaminated fuel and damaged fuel containers are hazardous. Check with local authorities for assistance with disposal to avoid risk.
- During cleanup, wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and rubber boots.
- Make sure your food and water are safe. Discard items that have come in contact with floodwater, including canned goods, water bottles, plastic utensils and baby bottle nipples. When in doubt, throw it out!
- Contact your local or state public health department to see if your water supply might be contaminated. You may need to boil or treat it before use. Do not use water that could be contaminated to wash dishes, brush teeth, prepare food, wash hands, make ice or make baby formula.