Head-on crash blocks State Street in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Two people were hurt in a head-on collision on State Street in Bettendorf.

The crash, involving a car and a jeep, happened around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 23.

For several hours after the crash, drivers were detoured off State Street due to the accident. State Street was closed from Devil’s Glen Road to 42nd Street.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.