A nice break from the heat arrives Sunday night

So far this Sunday has been pretty toasty, but we can wave goodbye to the heat late Sunday night! As high pressure slides in from the north, it’s going to keep us cool and clear. Overnight lows will be falling into the low 60s.

The cool start to our Monday will lead into a great afternoon. Highs will struggle to get to 80 around the Quad Cities. There may be some cloud cover in the morning, but it should clear out that afternoon. We also have lower humidity to look forward to by Monday.

While Tuesday will be sunny, the humidity will be creeping up again. Thankfully, temperatures will only climb into the mid 80s. The heat and humidity will be returning by Wednesday as well as our next best chance of rain. The afternoon is looking dry with highs around 90, but we’ll see showers and storms that evening into Thursday morning. Once the rain clears, Thursday and Friday will be cooler with highs in the low 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham