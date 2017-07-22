× Volunteers needed to help fill sandbags in Barstow

BARSTOW, Illinois — Volunteers are needed to help fill sandbags to protect low-lying areas in the Barstow and Carbon Cliff area.

Volunteers should meet at the fire station at 108 – 186th Street in Barstow. Please bring gloves and shovels, and wear work boots or closed-toe shoes. Work is expected to last until dark.

“All personnel living within the community of Barstow and all low-lying areas of the Village of Carbon Cliff need to be taking action now to protect themselves and their property from flood waters,” said a press release from the fire department.

The National Weather Service has issued a major flood warning for the Lower Rock River that includes all low-lying areas within the Carbon Cliff Barstow Fire Protection District. The Rock River is expected to crest at 19 feet on Monday, July 24.

Fire officials say flood levels are projected to reach those of the 2013 flood.