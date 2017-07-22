× Rock River closed as near-record flooding is expected

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has closed the Rock River to recreational boating and other activities due to anticipated flooding.

The Rock River between Joslin and Rock Island is expected to rise to near record flood levels, cresting on Monday or early Tuesday, August 25th.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Rock River in Moline was at minor flood stage at 12.76 feet. It is expected to climb to 16.5 feet, tying the record level, according to the National Weather Service.

Rock Island County Emergency Management issued a press release, saying the Barstow-Carbon Cliff Fire Department is preparing sandbags for future use if needed.

Evacuation of the area is strictly voluntary.