× Relief from the heat is coming soon!

We’re in for another warm night, but thankfully a much drier night. A shower or storm may pass by, but the vast majority of us will stay dry. Any rainfall should have a minimal impact on the river flooding situation. Lows by Sunday morning will be around 70 with a partly cloudy sky.

While it’s still going to be very warm on Sunday, we won’t be dealing with oppressive heat. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s, and a cold front swinging through will spark some showers and storms in the afternoon. Thankfully, it will be bringing some relief from the heat behind it! As the sky clears out on Sunday night, temperatures will fall into the low 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will be nothing short of fantastic! We can expect sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s. It won’t be until Wednesday evening that showers and storms will make a comeback.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham