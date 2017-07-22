Humane Society trying to find homes for 149 dogs, rescued from dog meat farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin-- Animal activists are hoping to find new homes for nearly 150 dogs, rescued from a meat farm in South Korea.

Five of those dogs are now in the Milwaukee area, just three hours from the Quad Cities, and they'll eventually be up for adoption. They were rescued as part of an international mission by Humane Society International to close dog meat farms in countries overseas.

HSI says this crop of dogs were likely bred in South Korea. That's why they're breeds not common in America, like the Korean Jindo and Mastiff dogs. Regardless of breed, dozens of dogs are now in need of a place to call home.

"It's exciting to think they're going to go from being in these deplorable conditions where they were a commodity to loved members of families."

Only 5 of the 149 rescued dogs are in Wisconsin now, but more will be flown to Chicago, Milwaukee, and Indianapolis by the end of the month.

If you're looking to adopt one of the dogs, check out the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha's Facebook page here. HAWS will post on its page when the dogs are ready to be adopted.