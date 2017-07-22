Flooding causes major damage to Clinton business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa-- Locals work up to major flooding after last night's storms.

Mill Creek overflowed, crossing over the train tracks, and into the parking lot at businesses like Bonnie's Bar.

The bar's basement is now completely underwater.

The owner, Eric Everson, says he found out about the damage at 3 a.m., when heavy winds and rain set off his alarm. He says he arrived at his bar, only to find a disaster.

"All the vehicles down here were pretty much to the floor boards," Everson explained, "so we had to move them right away."

Everson says he just bought the place six months ago and describes the damage as "pretty devastating."

He says he plans to reopen Tuesday.