State profit from Iowa Lottery drops $7M from last year

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — The state has shared the lack of luck with people who played Iowa Lottery games over the last fiscal year.

Lottery figures released Thursday show the lottery generated nearly $81 million for the state in the year ending June 30 — down around $7 million from the record $88 million the previous fiscal year.

The Des Moines Register reports that the record fiscal 2016 sales were bolstered by Powerball purchases for a jackpot of nearly $1.6 billion in the multistate game.

Iowa Lottery CEO Terry Rich says “there simply won’t be a world record jackpot every year.”

Iowa Lottery sales for fiscal 2017 totaled $352.2 million — a drop of 4 percent from a year earlier. Prizes paid were down nearly 3 percent.