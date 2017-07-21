× Scattered strong storms returning this evening

Skies have calmed down nicely since the early morning hours allowing for the scorching heat to take over. Temperatures responded as the mercury topped over the 90 degree mark for the fourth consecutive day.

PLAN AND PREPARE

We’ll extend that streak for one more day, but before we do another round of strong to severe thunderstorms pounces on the area this evening before becoming more scattered and less of a threat my morning. The main threats with these storms will once again be torrential rainfall in a short period of time and intense wind gust of over 60 mph.

The skies will quiet down the rest of Saturday as a cool front slides in that afternoon. So, another hot day with highs in the lower 90s… 100 degrees when factoring the humidity.

More tolerable warmth moves in on Sunday with upper 80s before even more refreshing air arrives to start the new week with upper 70s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

