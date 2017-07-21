× Pleasant Valley softball takes state title

FT. DODGE, Iowa — The Pleasant Valley Spartans did what they couldn’t quite do last season, capturing a state title win in Class 5A.

The Spartans scored five runs in the first inning and held on for a 8-2 win over number one ranked Waukee high school.

This was Pleasant Valley’s second-straight trip to the final game. They finished second last year, in heart-breaking fashion to Johnston by a 3-2 score.

This year’s triumph was the school’s first-ever softball state title.

The Spartans finished the season with a 35-8 record.