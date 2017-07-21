NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Celebrating National Ice Cream Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is a great day. Not only is it FRIYAY (not to mention - Pay Day!), but it's my birthday! On top of that, it's National Ice Cream Month, so this week on Nailed It Or Failed It, we're going to do something unique with my favorite sweet treat.

Do you get Hy-Vee's Seasons Magazine in the mail or pick it up at the store? I highly recommend it! That's where I found out how to make these Chocolate Bowls with just two items - balloons and melted bittersweet chocolate. It's super easy and the end result is super cool - no pun intended. I like that you can make the balloons any size and you can probably use any kind of chocolate you want. Click the video above to see how we made them and click the video below to see if they actually worked. Also, I share a recipe for an ice cream shake with something a little extra (wink, wink):