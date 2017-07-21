× Local musician’s latest song speaks to ‘therapeutic power of music’

Who I am: Lewis Knudsen

What my music is: Americana / Eclectic / Indie

What sets this song apart from my previous music: “Recently I’ve been really surprised at how many people have talked to me about side effects of medications being worse than the original symptoms and also having to repeatedly add medications to cover the side effects of the previous ones. With the risk of addiction in addition to this, it just seems like we as a society need to be willing to look into alternate methods of dealing with pain and health issues. In my personal experience I’ve seen the therapeutic power of music, particularly while playing music as entertainment in memory care over the past few years. That’s more or less where this song and video are coming from.”

