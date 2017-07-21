Evening storms could produce damaging wind and flash flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will rise into the lower to middle 90s today with peak heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees potentially. Heat Warnings remain in place for the Metro area, points south and west.

Around dinnertime, severe storms are possible with damaging wind and potential flash flooding. Storms will exit the region after midnight Saturday morning with most of our day expected to be dry. Some isolated thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon with a cold front. Temperatures will be hot again with highs around 92 with heat index values above 100 again.

We're back to the "tolerable" range on Sunday with mid to upper 80s. Monday and Tuesday will only see highs in the 70s! Just watch the weather today and tomorrow.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen