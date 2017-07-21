Dubuque looking at major Mississippi River development plan

About $1 million would be used to improve a bridge and make it safer, said Ryan Peterson of RDG Planning & Design, which was hired to work on the plan.

Other improvements in later phases of the project include wetlands restoration, adding bridge lighting and creating an observation tower that could include zip lining and climbing, Peterson said.

Lynch said officials are close to having enough money for the plan’s first phase from an unnamed donor. He said the project likely won’t require significant taxpayer money and that the city plans to create private partnerships and fundraise to pay for future work.

He said work on the first phase is expected to begin next year if there aren’t delays in permitting.