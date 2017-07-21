× Damage reported in Mt. Pleasant following Thursday night’s storms

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa — Severe thunderstorms blew through the Quad Cities and surrounding area Thursday night leaving behind significant damage in some communities.

In Mt. Pleasant residents saw the repercussions of hail, heavy rain and high winds.

Weather reports started coming into the National Weather Service log around 7:10 p.m. Spotter reports started with hail, and then moved to torrential rain, which led to a flash flood.

Around 7:15 p.m. rainwater started getting into a hotel in town. In addition to downed branches, high winds caused a Dumpster to flip over, a fence was knocked down, a large barn blew over, and a large road detour sign flipped over.

The flash flood continued on and at about 8:30 p.m. a vehicle that was on Lincoln Street, which was “inundated with water,” was disabled and had to be towed away.