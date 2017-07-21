Coast Guard: Sunken tug removed from Mississippi River in southern Illinois

CAIRO, Ill. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has removed a sunken tow boat from the Mississippi River near Cairo, Illinois, and taken it to Kentucky for repairs.

The towing vessel Eric Haney sank July 9. Crew members evacuated with no injuries. The Coast Guard said Friday that the boat was transferred to Whickliffe, Kentucky, where it will receive temporary repairs before going to Paducah, Kentucky, for final repairs.

The tug contained diesel fuel and lube oil. The Coast Guard says about 106,000 gallons of diesel fuel were recovered along with about 6,000 gallons of lube oil and other materials. About 1,700 feet of containment boom were used to stop leakage. The Coast Guard says water and shoreline assessments were done and crew observed no signs of pollution.

A picture of the mishap was shared on the Shipwreck Log blog run by Paul Hancock.