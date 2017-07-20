× Thunderstorm chances to linger for a few more days

The morning showers and thunderstorms in most parts of our area left behind plenty of broken clouds near lunchtime before the sun’s heat returned this afternoon.

This evening and overnight the fuel is there for more thunderstorms along a boundary which is positioned just to our north. However, no well define waves of energy I see that could develop widespread thunderstorm along the front. This means that any coverage looks isolated. Promising another muggy night with lows only falling into the middle 70s.

We’ll do it all over again Friday with more extreme heat and humidity. Heat index values will be near 110 again with a few strong storms developing especially later on that day.

A few more storms could roll in on Saturday morning before skies quiet down for the rest of the weekend. That transition will lead to a slow drop in temperatures starting on Sunday and continue into early next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

