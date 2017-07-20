× Teen shot in Davenport overnight

DAVENPORT — A teenager was shot and injured overnight, police said.

Officers were called to the hospital where the 19-year-old gunshot victim had arrived by private vehicle, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. He got to the hospital shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday, July 20th.

Police investigated the 1700 block of West 16th Street. There were no other injuries nor any damage reported.

If you have any information call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.