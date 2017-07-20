× State board approves company building a mental health facility in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF — Strategic Behavioral Health has been given the green light to build a mental health facility in Bettendorf.

Strategic Behavioral Health was able to prove there was a demand for their services and they were granted a Certificate of Need. The state board approved it with a simple majority vote of two to one on Thursday, July 20th.

This was the out-of-state company’s third attempt at approval. This time, there were two new board members who both voted “yes.”

Strategic Behavioral Health expects to close on the land within 30 days. The building process will take about one year and then they will start accepting patients.