School leaders break ground on replacement Grant Wood Elementary school

BETTENDORF -- School leaders are breaking ground on a multi-million dollar elementary school to replace Grant Wood Elementary.
Crews are expected to tear down the old building and build a new one in its place.
The new building is expected to cost $16.7 million and will have three classrooms per grade. There will also be a larger gym and cafeteria.
The project should be completed before the 2018-2019 school year.
To see the schematic plan for the new building click HERE.
41.560850 -90.483440