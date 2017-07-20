School leaders break ground on replacement Grant Wood Elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF -- School leaders are breaking ground on a multi-million dollar elementary school to replace Grant Wood Elementary.

Crews are expected to tear down the old building and build a new one in its place.

The new building is expected to cost $16.7 million and will have three classrooms per grade. There will also be a larger gym and cafeteria.

The project should be completed before the 2018-2019 school year.

To see the schematic plan for the new building click HERE.

