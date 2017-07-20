Program has helped Scott County collect more than $1 million in delinquent court fines this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - Since 2008, the Scott County Attorney's office has been using a fine collection program to help with delinquent fines.

This year, they collected $1,348,677 with help from the program.

"I always knew there was a lot of unpaid debt out there and I'm pleasantly surprised at the amounts of success," said Mike Walton, Scott County Attorney.

The program works with people who've gotten themselves so far into debt with fines, they've had their license revoked.

"The problem that some people get into, is they lose their drivers license but they keep driving... pretty soon they're so far in the hole that they just can't really dig themselves out," said Walton.

In the program people are able to get their license back if they get a job and continue making monthly payments towards their fines.

"I'm amazed at how concerned these people are, to want to drive legally, a lot of jobs now require drivers' license and so they work very hard in a lot of circumstances to pay this off," said Walton.

From the money collected Scott County receives $392,861.50 towards the general fund, the balance goes to the State of Iowa.

The Scott County Attorney delinquent fine collection program has collect $6,493,788.49 in delinquent fines since it started in 2008.