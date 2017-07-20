× Pedestrian crossing Brady Street hit by pickup

DAVENPORT — A pickup driver hit a pedestrian who was crossing Brady Street, police said.

According to a statement from the Davenport Police Department, it happened in the 6400 block of Brady Street shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19th. The pickup had been headed northbound in the far left lane when the collision happened.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to the statement. The pickup driver was not hurt.

There have been no charges filed, and the investigation is ongoing.