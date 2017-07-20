× Occupant injured in eastern Iowa house fire, authorities say

ZWINGLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say one person has been injured in an eastern Iowa house fire.

The fire was reported in Zwingle about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, July 19th. Firefighters say the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The lone occupant had escaped but later was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.

The person’s name, the fire’s cause and other information has not been released.