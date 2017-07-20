NFL rookie makes a name for himself off the field, before football season begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin-- Green Bay Packers linebacker Vince Biegel has yet to play his first game at Lambeau Field, but he's already become a hero to children staying at a local hospital.

Biegel and his wife Sarah visited HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital Wednesday.

It's a moment three-year-old Odin Webster had been talking about since the night before. Odin had just finished his monthly chemo treatment. His reward: an autographed football and the opportunity to play catch with a Green Bay Packer.

"He says he's going to tackle that guy. That's what he's been telling me all morning, that he's going to tackle that guy," said Odin's mother Carrie.

'That guy' is Biegel, a Wisconsin Badger standout drafted by the Green Bay Packers.

Not only is Biegel granting these kids unforgettable memories, he's also helping deliver new "brave" hospital gowns. They're comfy and redesigned to make kids feel like superheroes.

"It really puts things in perspective," Biegel explains. "It kind of makes the game of football more in perspective, more of a game than it is a lifestyle. But it also puts things in perspective as well how grateful I am to do what I'm doing as well."

Biegel made the visit and donation through "Athletes for Hope," an organization created by Muhammad Ali, pushing athletes to make a difference in their communities, as well as the Starlight Children's Foundation.

Chris de Haan is VP of communications and public relations for Starlight Children's Foundation. "Our mission is to make the hospital experience more fun for kids when they're going through a really tough time," she says.